Former president John Dramani Mahama has reacted to news that huge sums of money have been stolen from the home of the sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The NDC presidential candidate for the 2024 election said even if the minister honestly earned the $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis, it was baffling that she would keep the money at her home

Mahama tweeted on Friday, July 21, 2023, that Nana Akufo-Addo is not setting a good example for public officeholders in his administration

Ghanaians on social media are actively reacting to the news on Friday, July 21, 2023, that a circuit court in Accra is hearing a case about the alleged theft of huge sums of money from the home of sanitation and water resources minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah by her house helps.

The flagbearer of the opposition NDC in the 2024 elections said the revelations are scandalous. "Cecilia Dapaah" has been the number one trend on Twitter for hours on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition NDC in the 2024 elections said it was uncanny that a minister would keep such huge sums of money at her home.

"$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister’s home? Scandalous!" he tweeted.

Mahama drags Akufo-Addo in Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash

The former president and the man tipped by experts and international polls to be Ghana's next president in 2024 also said even if the minister genuinely acquired the money it was baffling that she would keep such an amount at her home.

"Even if genuinely acquired, why keep millions of hard currency at home?" he quizzed.

He then launched an attack on the sanitation minister's boss, President Nana Akufo-Addo for a poor public servant.

"Will @NAkufoAddo ever set a good example for public office holders in his administration?" he wondered.

Nana Akufo-Addo's administration has often been criticised by the opposition NDC for corruption, mismanaging the economy and plunging the country into hardship.

