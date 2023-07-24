Ghanaian Man In US Fumes After Paying ¢400 As Cost For Haircut: "At Madina It Is GH¢10"
- A video of a young man lamenting over the cost of a haircut in the US has triggered reactions online
- He explained that back in Ghana, the cost of a haircut was very low, adding that barbers in the US are really making money
- Netizens who saw the video agreed with him that the amount being charged was on the high
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
A young Ghanaian man living in the United States has taken to TikTok to lament how expensive a haircut is in the country.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, who identifies himself as @mustaphabekoe, had apparently finished trimming his hair and was about to pay $40, equivalent to GH¢400 as cost.
Commenting on the cost, the visibly displeased man compared it to what barbers in Ghana charge for a haircut.
Bank of Ghana: Location of young man who vowed to rob Central Bank revealed, says someone wants him deported
"At Madina, when I pay GH¢10, I even take a balance, here I paid $30 and added $10 as a tip," he lamented.
He concluded by saying that he regrets not learning how to trim hair before relocating to America.
"If you look at this hairstyle, I am very pained that the barber charged me $40 for it. I should have learnt barbering before coming here because these small boys are making a lot of money," he added.
At the time of writing this article, the video had gathered over 2,000 likes and 50 comments.
Watch the video:
Ghanaians react to the complaint of the young man
Netizens who saw the video agreed that the cost of having a haircut in the US was very expensive.
Raymond Affijah reacted:
They always think they have give you nice haircuts ooh
Bank Of Ghana: Man who threatened to rob Central bank makes U-turn, begs police for forgiveness in touching video
Kwasig added:
The tip is the worst part
vincent stated:
400ghc for headcut
Kofi Boakye replied:
Boss wote twi nka it will turn fight ooo..he thinks you are doing advert give him
Lady delights working as a barber
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who works as a barber is happy that she learnt the craft and is actually making a living out of it.
Theresa Dadson told YEN.com.gh that the job pays very well.
She encouraged young ladies and unemployed youth to venture into barbering.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh