A video of a young man lamenting over the cost of a haircut in the US has triggered reactions online

He explained that back in Ghana, the cost of a haircut was very low, adding that barbers in the US are really making money

Netizens who saw the video agreed with him that the amount being charged was on the high

A young Ghanaian man living in the United States has taken to TikTok to lament how expensive a haircut is in the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, who identifies himself as @mustaphabekoe, had apparently finished trimming his hair and was about to pay $40, equivalent to GH¢400 as cost.

Man unhappy with cost of a haircut Photo credit:@mustaphabekoe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Commenting on the cost, the visibly displeased man compared it to what barbers in Ghana charge for a haircut.

"At Madina, when I pay GH¢10, I even take a balance, here I paid $30 and added $10 as a tip," he lamented.

He concluded by saying that he regrets not learning how to trim hair before relocating to America.

"If you look at this hairstyle, I am very pained that the barber charged me $40 for it. I should have learnt barbering before coming here because these small boys are making a lot of money," he added.

At the time of writing this article, the video had gathered over 2,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the complaint of the young man

Netizens who saw the video agreed that the cost of having a haircut in the US was very expensive.

Raymond Affijah reacted:

They always think they have give you nice haircuts ooh

Kwasig added:

The tip is the worst part

vincent stated:

400ghc for headcut

Kofi Boakye replied:

Boss wote twi nka it will turn fight ooo..he thinks you are doing advert give him

Lady delights working as a barber

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady who works as a barber is happy that she learnt the craft and is actually making a living out of it.

Theresa Dadson told YEN.com.gh that the job pays very well.

She encouraged young ladies and unemployed youth to venture into barbering.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh