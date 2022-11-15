Akwasi Bugati, a National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel, has recently got many talking online after opening up about how much he spends on transportation to work

In a tweet, he shared that he uses GH₵1000 on transportation every month, but his allowance is just GH₵559

He expressed how unfair it is that service personnel are being paid little to nothing and asked that the amount be increased

A young man has recently started a massive conversation among netizens on social media after sharing some of the challenges the low monthly allowance for the national service comes with.

Akwasi Bugati took to his Twitter timeline to reveal that his transportation cost for two weeks as an NSS personnel is Ghc500 but he gets paid just GH₵559 at the end of the month.

Akwasi in white shirt posing for the camera, Ghana cedis notes Photo credit: @akwasibugati/Twitter, Jacek_Sopotnicki

Source: Getty Images

He believes that living like that is not right and something must be done about the allowance. His actual post read;

I spend 500 cedis every two weeks just on transportation to my work place as an NSS personnel but I'm vs only going to receive 559 Cedis at the end of the Month. If this isn't slavery then i don't know what it is. IncreaseNSSAllawaNow

Many who saw his post took to the comments section to share their opinions. Almost 600 retweets with 46 quote tweets and 1,011 likes have been gathered.

Ghanaians react to the NSS personnel complaining about his monthly allowance

@ksiAbrantepa said"

Allowance isn't salary,lol.. We received 350 during our time

@SamuelTwumAdjei commented:

Well, I sympathize with you. Lemme ask, if you were posted to a rural area would have gone or opted for reposting? I am not so sure if the government has the capacity to increase the alawa atm looking at how the just ended NSS personnel struggled to give their alawa.

@_thecrystal_ replied:

Unfortunately, you'll work for more than two months before receiving your first allowance, and during those two months, your expenses will outweigh your allowances combined.

From @akwess_mannie:

That's tough. 500 in 2 weeks on transportation? Wow

@DonKatoGh commented:

What dey bore me kraa be the NSS insurance or whatever dem dey tear tear every month.

25-year-old KNUST Graduate David Appah uses NSS Allowance to Start fish pond Business that now Sustains him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that David Appah, a young man who graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, is now self-employed after starting his own small business with the knowledge he obtained in school.

In a short documentary that was conducted on David by the World Food Programme in Ghana, the 25-year-old man mentioned that he studied Natural Resource Management and majored in Fisheries and Aquaculture.

While he was having his national service, the young man decided to save his GHc599 allowance and invest in an aquaculture business which was partly funded by a co-founder.

