The Presidency has taken to Twitter to disclose that over 46,000 students have gotten local scholarships so far

According to the tweet, 45,000 tertiary students and 1,600 training college students have benefited from the scholarship scheme

The self-praise is coming at a time the Secretariat has been criticised for lack of transparency in the award of its scholarships

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana's Presidency is boasting that the Scholarship Secretariat has provided more than 46,000 students with local scholarships under the current administration.

In a tweet on Monday, April 11, 2022, the Presidency disclosed that 45,000 students at the tertiary level and 1,600 training college students are beneficiaries of the local scholarships.

“560 students have also been awarded foreign scholarships under the online scholarship application process,” the tweet recounted.

Registrar of Scholarship Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang (L) has been commended for his sterling leadership. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The impressive claim by the Presidency is coming at a time the Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education have criticised the Scholarship Secretariat’s process of awarding scholarships to needy and deserving students.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The legislators said the process at the Secretariat, which is under the Office of the President, lacks transparency.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country have also criticised the Secretariat’s handling of the award scheme.

The Scholarship Secretariat is mandated to handle and award government scholarships for human resource development and growth.

Enoch Boafo Amponsah: KNUST Graduate Becomes the Second Ghanaian to Receive Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarship

A vibrant young man recently took to social media to express his joy and excitement after bagging a prestigious scholarship to study at a top UK university.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on LinkedIn had Enoch Boafo Amponsah sharing that he was awarded a Weiden-Hoffman Scholarship to study at the University of Oxford in the UK.

Enoch revealed that he was the only Ghanaian selected among 35 scholars from 25 countries for the scholarship.

Scholarships for Ghanaian students: Top 20 in 2020

What other best way to kick start your career than applying for scholarships for Ghanaian students to study, either abroad or in Ghana!

Little do people know that there are numerous opportunities to better their studies in different fields through the scholarships for Ghanaian students to study abroad. What's more, you will make new friends, travel to new places, it a whole new experience.

Scholarship for Ghanaian students to study in Ghana We have provided you with the scholarships in Ghana for tertiary students, offered by some of the major learning institutions in Ghana, and other learning institutions from across the world that are ready to give a helping hand to the Ghanaian scholars.

We have also highlighted the requirements needed for each scholarship and the process required to send the application forms. Most of the scholarships are open, so take advantage of these chances that come once in a lifetime.

Source: YEN.com.gh