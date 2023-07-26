The Office of the Special Prosecutor has failed to confirm or deny reports that even more cash has been found at the residence of Cecilia Dapaah

The OSP released two statements on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on the ongoing investigation but failed to speak on the cash allegedly found at the residence

The OSP said in the statements that it will only brief the public after the investigations are concluded

Despite the intense public interest in the credibility of reports that more cash has been found at the residence of the embattled ex-minister Cecilia Dapaah, the Special Prosecutor remains tight-lipped.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has avoided confirming or denying the reports in a series of statements released 24 hours after the reports that more cash has been found at the minister's home.

In the first statement, the OSP disclosed that it will only brief the public after the investigations conclude. The statement did not suggest a timeline for the ongoing investigations.

"The public will be briefed on the outcome of the investigation when it is concluded, including any further steps the Office may take," the first statement announced.

Second statement from the OSP still empty

The second statement released some two hours after the first one also fails to convey information that would satisfy the curiosity of the public.

The statement, however, urged the public to disregard any report, videos or pictures purportedly showing the steps and actions the Office has taken in the ongoing probe.

Reports about more cash found at minister's residence peaks public interest

Social media was in a frenzy on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, when credible news media keenly following the investigations into Cecilia Dapaah's issue reported that officials of the OSP found more cash at her residence.

The reports did not state how much was found but said it took the officials some five hours to count all the money they found at the minister's residence.

Many were expecting the Special Prosecutor to provide details immediately and address the many questions in the minds of Ghanaians but he failed to do so.

$1m, €300K stolen from ex-minister's residence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the recently-resigned sanitation minister's woes started when it emerged that her house helps have stolen millions of cash from her home at Abelemkpe.

The house helps, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, allegedly stole $1 million, €300,000 and thousands of Ghana cedis as well as clothes, and jewellery.

The two accused house helps and three accomplices have been dragged to an Accra circuit court and are facing trial.

The public furore over the huge cash stashed at the minister's home forced her to resign.

