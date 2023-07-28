A Ghana police officer has been interdicted after a case of police brutality in the Ashanti Region went viral

The officer was detained after a video emerged showing him dragging a suspect on the ground by his neck

The Inspector General of Police has assured the victim's family of a thorough probe into the incident

The police officer captured manhandling a suspect at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, has been interdicted.

The incident, which was captured on video, prompted the dentition of the officer and a probe into the incident.

The case of police brutality was captured on camera. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The officer is seen in the video dragging the suspect by a belt which was around his neck.

A statement from the police also said an effort was made to reach out to the victim’s family.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has also reached out to the victim.

He has also spoken to the victim’s mother via the telephone and assured her of a thorough investigation into the matter," the police statement said.

Police brutality in Ghana

YEN.com.gh has reported on past instances of police brutality that have led to similar responses from the service.

In September 2022, the Ghana Police Service interdicted four police officers with the Northern Regional Police Command following the assault of some persons in Tamale.

They were interdicted for their unprofessional conduct when they were assigned to assist Northern Electricity Distribution Company officials to police illegal connections.

This incident led to angry residents attacking the Northern Electricity Distribution Company in protest against police brutality.

Interdictions for prejudice

Police have also been interdicted for putting the police service in a bad light because of their comments.

In June 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that the IGP ordered the interdiction of four officers because they made disparaging comments about Islam and Muslims,

These officers were reviewing CCTV footage of disturbances at the Islamic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh