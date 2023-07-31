Over GH¢15.1 billion in irregularities from statutory institutions in 2022 have been detected by the Auditor-General

The irregularities detected were a reduction in the figure from 2021, which was GH¢17.48 billion

The Auditor-General report noted that large amounts of the irregularities could be recovered

The Auditor-General detected over GH¢15.1 billion in irregularities from public boards, corporations and other statutory institutions in 2022.

This figure was a GH¢2.4 billion reduction from the GH¢17.48 billion lost in 2021.

Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu. Source: Audit Service

The irregularities were mainly in the area of outstanding debts, loans, amounts recoverable, cash, payroll, procurement, tax, stores and contracts.

The report noted that 99.60% of the lost amounts were recoverable, with the amount completely lost being procurement irregularities, among others.

According to a report from the Daily Graphic, the Auditor-General asked for its recommendations to be adhered to.

The losses were recorded from 113 institutions that were audited last year.

Examples of irregularities

Some irregularities represent inter-governmental agency debts, trade debtors, staff debtors, outstanding loans and cash locked up in non-performing investments.

As an example, customers of the Ghana Gas Company Limited owe it $741.93 million.

The Auditor-General noted that the absence of effective debt collection policies, among others, contributed significantly to the irregularities.

“We recommended that management of public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions should strictly adhere to rules and regulations with regard to debts management,” the report said.

Irregularities from 2021

The Auditor-General's report for 2021 recorded massive financial irregularities at public institutions.

The report submitted to Parliament shows a total of GH¢1.08 billion, comprising tax, cash and other irregularities at ministries, departments and agencies.

Tax irregularities were the highest, making 91.5% of all irregularities recorded by state auditors for the 2021 financial year.

Retrieving unearned salaries

YEN.com.gh reported that the Auditor-General's special account set up in 2022 to receive unearned salaries and allowances through disallowances had yielded over GH¢11.52 million.

The monies are part of unearned salaries and other recoveries reported to Ghana's Parliament.

The account tracked the progress of recoveries made in real time through expenditure disallowances.

GH¢142 million on National Cathedral project in 2021

The 2021 Auditor General’s report revealed that the government spent GH¢142 million on the National Cathedral project.

Despite the huge allocation of resources, work on the project has stalled, with only foundation works completed so far.

