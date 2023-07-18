A tragic accident on the Kumasi to Volta Region road has claimed three lives and injured scores.

Video and photos of the fatal incident on Twitter show the red Zhong Tong bus with registration GW 5546-23 mangled in the front area and on its side.

Images show the totalled Zhong Tong commercial bus after the accident on July 17, 2023. Source: Twitter/@KobbyKyei

The blogger explained that the accident happened when the passenger bus was forced into the bush when the driver tried to avoid a vehicle that had been overtaking another car dangerously.

The accident happened near Sekyere Kankan.

According to the blogger, Kobby Kyei, the accident happened on Monday, July 17, 2023.

"This incident serves as a reminder for all drivers to prioritise road safety and ensure the secure transportation of passengers to their intended destinations," the blogger said.

Kobby Kyei also disclosed that one of the deceased victims in the accident is a lady who got married two weeks ago.

The newly-wed was returning to work in the Volta Region after her honeymoon, the report claimed.

