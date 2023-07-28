Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has said the ordinary Ghanaian is losing trust in political leaders and institutions

The Speaker, therefore, urged leaders to conduct themselves in a manner that is beyond reproach

Alban Bagbin made the comments on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, when he spoke at the National Development Conference hosted by the Church of Pentecost

Speaker of Ghana's Parliament Alban Bagbin on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, led the leadership and some Members of Parliament to participate in the 2023 National Development Conference.

The maiden conference was hosted by the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC), in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The two-day conference that opened on Wednesday was under the theme “Moral Vision And National Development”.

In his address, Bagbin bemoaned what he believes to be the erosion of trust in leaders and the declining public confidence in institutions that are critical to national development.

He said it was important political leaders especially conduct themselves in a manner that is beyond reproach

He also urged them to uphold the highest standards of ethics and morality.

The following people attended the conference:

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo,

Former President John A. Kuffour

Former President John D. Mahama.

However, ministers of state, Members of Parliament, the clergy, traditional leaders, representatives of the National Chief Imam, heads of professional bodies. Security Services, MMDAs, CSOs were also at the mammoth event.

MPs present at the event include the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan among others.

