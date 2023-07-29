In a video shared by popular blogger GH Hyper, some Kumasi folks at a party were in an ecstatic mood as they danced to NDC flagbearer John Mahama's campaign song

The elated set of people could not help but move their bodies and whine their waists as the song was played

Many social media users found the footage amusing as Kumasi was the stronghold of the ruling NPP, the rival party of the NDC

Residents of Kumasi, in a heartwarming video posted by the renowned blogger GH Hyper, were captured in a state of elation as they joyfully danced to the campaign song of NDC flagbearer John Mahama, called Onaapo. The footage showed a gathering of Kumasi folks at a lively party, jamming to the song with enthusiasm.

The energy at the event was evident as partygoers could not resist the urge to sway their bodies and gracefully twist their waists to the beats of the catchy song. Laughter and smiles were seen all around, demonstrating the level of tolerance in the Ghanaian political scene.

What added an intriguing twist to the video was Kumasi's political background. The city is traditionally known as the stronghold of the ruling NPP, which stands as the primary rival to the NDC. This context made the sight of Kumasi residents jubilantly dancing to John Mahama's campaign song amusing and interesting.

Kumasi peeps spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

don_kidi22 said:

Ghanaians have miss John Manama paa ooo!!!❤️

salifu__osman wrote:

Mahama is ruling from Opposition

denzel_skykid reacted:

Oh Forget, dem still no go vote for himKumasi people demma eye dey clear,

