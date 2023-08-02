The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced that the 37 Military Hospital in Accra will hold a mass burial on September 1, 2023

The hospital seeking assistance from the public to come forward and identify the bodies and claim them in the event that their relatives are included

The statement explained that congestion at the hospital's morgue has compelled the hospital to hold the mass burial

Due to congestion at its morgues, the 37 Military Hospital in Accra will conduct a mass burial on September 1, 2023.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a press release explaining that the upcoming mass burial has become critical since the facility's morgue has become congested since the last exercise on March 11 2017.

A mass burial site (L) and a health worker in protective clothing. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The hospital is, therefore, seeking assistance from the public to come forward and identify the bodies and claim them in the event that their relatives are included.

The statement said relatives of individuals who suspect their loved ones might be among the unclaimed bodies should visit the Department of Anatomical Pathology at the hospital between Thursday, August 3, and Thursday, August 31, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Police held a similar mass burial in 2020

Mass burials are not new in Ghana, in 2020, the police held a mass burial for unidentified bodies in their mortuary after a 14-day notice.

Police also explained at the time that the exercise is to decongest the mortuary amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo has placed a ban on all social gatherings including funerals.

Police officer detained after abusing suspect

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a police officer has been interdicted after a case of brutality in the Ashanti Region went viral.

The officer was detained after a video emerged showing him dragging a suspect on the ground by his neck.

The Inspector General of Police has since assured the victim's family of a thorough probe into the incident.

Tracking device inside a stolen gadget leads to burglar's arrest

Also, a thief has been arrested a few days after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects including an Apple AirPod.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPod helped police to track the gadget on the complainant's phone leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed for five and two years on two different counts but the sentences will run concurrently.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh