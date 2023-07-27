In every election, there are aspiring candidates, campaign managers and many other who work in the background

Similarly, in the election of SRC President for the 2023/2024 academic year, some aspirants and people supported them

Aside from the winner of the SRC presidential race, who has made history, her campaign manager has also been mentioned for praise

One name has been making the waves after the election for SRC executives at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) was held on July 26, 2023.

That name is Yvonne Osei Adobea, the winner of the presidential race and also the first female to lead KNUST's SRC.

However, another name has popped up. The Campaign Manager of Yvonne's team. He is called Ahmed Farouk.

It seems Ahmed has been part of student politics for a long time. He was part of the vetting panelists for the SRC election at KNUST in 2019.

He was also one of the people who helped Sabrina Ameyaw become Local NUGS President in the 2020/2021 academic year.

In a post on Twitter by @stephenzando, he said Ahmed predicted in 2021 that he will produce the first KNUST female SRC President before he quits students politics finally.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Luv FM, the newly elected SRC President recounted how she met Ahmed.

"He met me last year when I was in second year. I was campaigning at the mosque. He walked to me and told me that I will help you. That was where it started."

