The Ghana Navy Riverine Command has impounded 81 sacks of a substance suspected to be narcotics

The narcotics were being loaded at a dilapidated warehouse at the Ghana Highways Authority premises in Ada

The arrest took place on Christmas during an intelligence operation that involved police

The Ghana Navy Riverine Command impounded 81 sacks of a substance suspected to be narcotics.

Six suspects were also arrested over the trafficking of the narcotic substances.

The contraband was being loaded at a warehouse at the Ghana Highways Authority premises.

The arrests took place on December 25, 2023, at 8 pm during an intelligence operation.

The navy was trying to prevent the possible movement of the suspected substance from its source to land.

According to a press release from the armed forces, the contraband was being loaded at a warehouse at the Ghana Highways Authority premises in Ada.

Through a collaboration between the Ghana Navy, and Ghana Police, the Narcotics Control Commission was informed about the operation.

The suspects were arrested with the confiscated exhibits and transported to the NACOC Headquarters in Accra for further investigation and necessary action.

Source: YEN.com.gh