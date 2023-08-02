Daniel Dadson was born with a physical challenge, and to most people, this should have hindered his dreams

But the 30-year-old, who loves football, coaches young children who belong to the Invincible Sporting Club in Kumasi Tafo

Even though he is not a certified coach yet, he hopes to become one in the near future

Daniel Dadson, a graduate of the University of Education, Winneba, is proving that physical challenge shouldn't be a hindrance to helping others.

The young man lives in Kumasi Tafo with his grandmother and is a coach for Invincible FC, a football team for young boys in the neighbourhood.

According to his grandmother, Maame Efua Mensah, they brought Daniel to her when he was two weeks old, and he has not seen his mother for more than half of his life.

Daniel Dadson said he wants to be a professional coach in the near future

"They gave birth to him somewhere and brought him to me when he was two weeks old. I cared for him for three months and realised he could not walk. When he was much younger, he enjoyed playing football. So we bought him a ball from the market. I pray God blesses his work," Maame Efua Mensah said.

Despite his disability, Daniel's love for football makes him help other children who want to be professional footballers in the future.

He gets ready every morning to go to the training field and walks for 20 minutes from his house to the field.

"My dream is to become a top-notch coach in the near future. So I decided to start with the kids. We all know the stigma involved. When they see you as a physically challenged person, they always say you cannot do anything. Meanwhile, disability is not inability."

The 30-year-old believes he can be whatever he wants despite his disability. He admires the coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Narteh Ogum, and hopes even to be better than him.

"It is because of his style of play for me, I love Champagne football."

Daniel Dadson has a lot of players under his tutelage at the Invincible Sporting Club. Some of his boys now play professional football outside Ghana, including Alex Opoku plays in Cyrus with Aris Limassol Football Club and Abu Francis plays for Cercle Brugge.

Watch the video below:

