Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah, a member of the 13-person Ghanaian group traveling from Accra to London by road, spoke to Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon

According to him, the most challenging leg of their journey was within Africa due to difficult and time-consuming processes while moving between countries

However, the transition improved dramatically upon reaching Spain, where the border crossings became exceptionally smooth, sometimes even unnoticed

Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah, a prominent member of the group consisting of 13 Ghanaians who embarked on the remarkable road expedition from Accra to London, has shared insights about the journey's challenges.

In an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon while in the UK, Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah revealed that the most arduous phase of their expedition was encountered within the African continent.

He conveyed that transitioning from one African country to another presented formidable obstacles and consumed significant time.

How things changed when the Wanderlust team arrived in Europe

However, upon their arrival in Spain, the experience took a drastic turn.

Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah noted that the process became remarkably smooth, to the extent that there were instances when they were unaware they had crossed international borders.

This account sheds light on the stark contrasts in their journey through diverse terrains and administrative procedures.

