There is always someone or people who come up with an idea where other people come on board to make the dream come true

The 10,000km road trip from Accra to London was an idea birthed by two men, who later spoke to their friends about it

The two friends and some of those who went on the trip had already been driving and touring Ghana for years

Everything starts from an idea. In a similar way the historic 10,000km road trip from Accra to London started with some people thinking it and later making it happen.

Two men have been said to be the originators of the idea. The two are Richard Anim and Kwabena Peprah.

In an interview on TV3, one of the people who were on the road trip, Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, said even before they travelled to London, they often drove to places in Ghana for tourism purposes.

Richard Anim and Kwabena Peprah suggested the 10,000km road trip to their friends Photo credit: Richard Anim Source: Facebook

Ebenezer said the two men called him one day to suggest that they drive to London since they had been travelling around Ghana for a while.

"The originators of the idea are Richard Anim and Kwabena Peprah. We are used to travelling around Ghana. We go to the extent that we have what we call funeral tourism. If we hear of a funeral where we don't even know the person, just the thought of the town can make us drive to that funeral just to see the place."

"One day, I got a call from them, and they said we should drive to London. I was like, ok, why not? This was in 2019. We were actually going to set off on July 23, 2020. But that was when Covid came, and the borders were closed, so we couldn't go hence our waiting till now. Once the borders were open, we decided that the next 23rd of July, we would make the journey." he added.

