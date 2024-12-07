One person died after a shooting incident at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region

Police made four arrests after the incident and seized an AK47 rifle with 69 rounds of ammunition

The victims in the attack are linked to the National Democratic Congress candidate Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor

A shooting incident in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region has left one person dead.

Joy News reported that one other person was wounded after the incident, which occurred at Iron City in Kasoa.

One person dead after violence in Kasoa, Awutu Senya East

Reports also indicated that the victims in the attack are affiliated with the National Democratic Congress candidate Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor.

Police have made four arrests after the incident. One AK47 rifle with 69 rounds of ammunition was retrieved from the suspects.

The attack occurred after Okunor allegedly declared herself the winner of the parliamentary elections.

Assailants followed her and opened fire as they were heading home after observing the vote counting and collation exercise.

That constituency was flagged as a hotspot ahead of the election. Police are also currently on the hunt for one Muhajeed Suraj over an earlier shooting incident in the constituency.

Earlier in the day, one person was killed in a shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region.

According to police reports, the shooting incident occurred as a result of an electoral dispute.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident: Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mahammed.

One other person was wounded and admitted to the hospital.

