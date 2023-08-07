Ghanaian expedition group, Wanderlust Ghana, drove from Oyibi through 12 countries to get to London

Eleven men and one woman spent 16 days on the road in foreign countries while promoting digital education in rural areas

A major aspect of the success of their journey depended on the vehicles that weathered storms and unpredictable terrains to reach the UK

According to the leader of Wanderlust Ghana, Kwabena Peprah, they started with five cars, but only four could get to London. Unfortunately, the G-Wagon was denied entry into the United Kingdom.

Toyota, Ford and a Lexus featured alongside the Mercedes-Benz on the historic journey covering 10,000km between two continents.

These cars are better suited to long-distance, high-speed travel, which helped them reach London safely without any major glitches on the road.

A photo of the cars that joined the Accra to London journey Image credit: Wanderlust GHANA

Source: Facebook

According to Kwabena Peprah, they had to make good with their personal vehicles after Ghanaian brand Kantanka turned them down.

He wrote on Facebook:

"The vehicles were; my Landcruiser, Cyprian’s Landcruiser, Kwadwo’s Raptor, Fred’s Defender, Joe’s G63 and Frank’s RX350 (the most vilified machine in the list)."

Landcruiser Series

Wanderlust Ghana Landcruiser Image credit: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

The Toyota Landcruiser is sturdy, tough and at the same time luxurious. It features on the top of Toyota-manufactured cars.

Ford Raptor

Wanderlust Ford Raptor Image credit: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

This car has a 5.2-litre Supercharged V8 engine, which makes it perfect for a long rough international journey.

Lexus RX

Wanderlust Lexus RX Image credit: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

The Lexus Radiant Crossover model was the first sports utility vehicle to interlaced luxury and off-roader specifications.

G-Wagon

Wanderlust G-Wagon Image credit: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

The four-wheel drive automobile is both an off-roader and a luxury icon.

Twelve countries and two continents the Wanderlust team drove through from Accra to London

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the 16-day route from Accra to London by road.

Yesterday, the world watched in amazement as the Ghanaian expedition group, Wanderlust Ghana, entered London after 16 days of travelling from Ghana.

The team set off from Oyibi on Saturday, July 22, 2023, crossing into Côte d'Ivoire using the border at Gonokrom near Dormaa Ahenkro.

They journeyed from Ghana through Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, Morroco, Spain, Monaco, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, and France and entered London.

Accra-to-London team explains why they did not use made-in-Ghana car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported Wanderlust Ghana's explanations for not using the Ghanaian automobile brand, Kantanka.

According to the team lead, Kwabena Peprah, the group initially planned to use locally sourced products. But businesses in the country needed more time to be ready to partner with them on the trip.

He addressed Ghanaian's concerns about why Kantanka vehicles did not join the historic trip. He revealed the CEO refused to meet them to even discuss the journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh