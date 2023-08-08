The G-Wagon driver among the Accra to London by road adventurers has given an update as fans noticed he was not in London with the team

The adventurous driver, in a video, said he decided to tour Europe before joining the team in London, doing 13k kilometres in all

He mentioned that his G-Wagon G63 had not broken down like many feared, adding that he wants to visit many sites in Europe

In an interesting twist to the Accra to London road adventure, the driver of the G-Wagon, who was notably absent from the team's arrival in London, has shared an update with fans. The keen-eyed supporters had observed his absence and voiced their curiosity, prompting the driver to clarify the situation.

Accra to London G-Wagon Driver

Source: Twitter

In a recent video message, the intrepid driver revealed that he had taken an unexpected detour through Europe before reuniting with the rest of the team in London.

Instead of the anticipated 10,000-kilometre journey from Accra to London, the driver's wanderlust led him to extend his expedition by an additional 3,000 kilometres, making his total distance travelled an impressive 13,000 kilometres.

Addressing concerns about his vehicle's performance, the G-Wagon G63 driver reassured fans that his trusty vehicle had not suffered any breakdowns or major issues along the way. He credited the reliability of the G-Wagon for his smooth journey across diverse terrains and long stretches of road.

Ghanaians hail G Wagon driver

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

CulioGH commented:

we would be glad if you could invite our brother from Ghana, Africa to your test centres and/or give him the support he needs on his vehicle

Bra_Abbey1 reacted:

driving from Ghana to london isn’t the issue ! chaley this trips ebe money herh . cos fuel den car maintenance sef be another cost

@EmmanuelCresta2 commented:

I'm wondering how those cars made it to the destination will skyrocket their prices by the manufacturers

Plans to drive to China

In another story, following their successful road trip from Accra to London, the Wanderlust Ghana team, comprising 13 Ghanaians, is reportedly gearing up for another bold expedition – a drive to China.

In a conversation with Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon while in the UK, the team member disclosed their plans, estimating a six-week journey time and intermittent rests.

The team's determination to embark on this ambitious venture speaks to their unyielding spirit of adventure and commitment to pushing their limits.

Source: YEN.com.gh