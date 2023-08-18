Nana Akufo-Addo sister has been installed Abrewatia of Benkum Kyeeame Abusua of Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region

President Nana Akufo-Addo's younger sister Marigold has been given a special traditional title at a spectacular event in the Eastern Region.

Marigold Oye Akufo-Addo, an artist, cultural advocate and entrepreneur, has been installed the Abrewatia of Benkum Kyeame Abusua of Akropong-Akuapem.

YEN.com.gh understands that as part of her role, she will represent the Benkum Kyeame royal family on issues about innovation, progress, and the wellbeing of Okuapeman.

The installation ceremony on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, was well attended. President Nana Akufo-Addo was a special guest at the colourful event.

Commenting on her title as Abrewatia, Marigold Oye Akufo-Addo said she is committed to serving her community and promoting the culture and heritage of Okuapeman.

“I stand on the shoulders of generations of matriarchs who have preceded me in serving Okuapeman and I will do everything within my power to help Okuapeman tap into the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.” she said.

About Marigold Akufo-Addo

Marigold attended the prestigious Ghana International School in Accra.

Then she proceeded to Ashford School for Girls in Kent and the Cranbourne Chase School in Tisbury, all in England.

At the Slade School of Fine Art, University College of London, she obtained her Fine Arts degree.

She once worked at the Ghana Museum and Monument as a display artist and has curated exhibitions in Ghana, Sierra Leone, England, the United States, and South Africa.

She established Lamra Studios and Galleries in 1975 and has participated in several international trade shows.

She served on the Board of the Commission on Culture from 2003 to 2007 and is currently the chairperson of the Creative Industries Project Ghana (CIPG).

In 2012, she founded Kasafie Foundation, an organisation that provides therapy to children living with autism.

