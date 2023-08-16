Blind historian, Bulgaria, has opposed President Akufo-Addo's proposal to rename the University of Ghana after JB Danquah

This comes after the president suggested renaming Ghana's premier university to honour his granduncle's memory and legacy

Bulgaria's rejection of the president's proposal drew mixed reactions online, but many agreed with him

Ghanaian vision-impaired historian Bulgaria, born Akwasi Afari Duodu Malik, has dismissed President Akufo-Addo's proposal to rename the University of Ghana after JB Danquah.

His comments come after the president hinted at the name change of Ghana's premier university soon to honour the memory and legacy of the Pan-Africanist.

Where the president suggested renaming UG

President Akufo-Addo proposed the name change during the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana.

He highlighted that JB Danquah's pioneering work and perseverance in mobilising Ghanaians to build their university resulted in the establishment of the University of Ghana. The president claims that JB Danquah's accomplishments are worthy of having the university named after him.

Bulgaria tells Akufo-Addo to build his own university

However, the blind historian disagreed with the president's proposition, saying Akufo-Addo could build a university in his hometown Kyebi in honour of his granduncle.

"If President Akufo-Addo wishes to honour a family member by naming a university after him, he should build one in Kyebi," the blind historian told Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani.

Watch the video below:

Online reactions to the blind historian's remarks

Scores of people reacted to the comments of the blind historian, with many supporting his opinion.

Billy Hansi mentioned:

Spot on. Good interview.

Isham T-jay stated:

Akufo Addo is beginning to bite more than he can chew. What's all this; does he think Ghana belongs to him and his entire generation? What nonsense. He should build one and name it after his family in his hometown.

Macbeth Ampàra Abugri commented:

This man, kraaa eiii. So, changing the name to JBD is what will make him comfortable. Asem paaa ooo. No wonder family and friends' government

King Darryl NharnharAntwi said:

Complete national cathedral and name after J.B. Danquah.

Kobby Fletcher commented:

It's what it's; the truth must be told.

Seth Williams posted:

Truth is one.

Eminent said:

Mr man, you're right. Kudos.

