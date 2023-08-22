Leading NPP politicians in the Ashanti Region have decided to fund Vice President Mahamaudu Bawumia’s campaign in the region

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, said this was a show of gratitude for developmental projects

Boasiako said the group of financiers comprised Members of Parliament and traditional rulers based in the Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has said leading members of the party in his jurisdiction will cover the campaign costs of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Wontumi said he was working with a group of financiers comprising NPP MPs and other high-ranking members of the party.

Chairman Wontumi (R) is among the NPP bigwigs supporting Bawumia in the Ashanti Region. Source: Facebook/@MahamuduBawumia/@ChairmanWontumi

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Wontumi Radio, he said the financing of Bawumia’s campaign in the region is a show of gratitude for developmental projects in the Ashanti Region.

"I have met the MPs and some leaders including some Chiefs in the Ashanti Region, during which, we appreciated what the Vice President has done for Asanteman. And for that reason, he is spared the burden of bearing the cost of water, transportation, accommodation, food and other miscellaneous expenses as far as the primaries are concerned since we have decided to honour those obligations.”

Wontumi further remained confident that Bawumia overcome his nine challengers in the party’s presidential primaries, starting on August 26, 2023.

Bawumia the establishment candidate

YEN.com.gh reported that Boakye Agyarko, one of the aspirants, believes all the nine other aspirants in the NPP flagbearer will turn against Bawumia in the event of a run-off.

He described Bawumia as an establishment candidate.

In an interview on Citi TV, Agyarko said the nine other candidates would support each other in the event of a run-off.

The other aspirants Agyarko and Bawumia will be going up against are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Ohene, Agyapong Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and Kwadwo Poku.

Bawumia denies receiving funding from Nigerian Islamist group

The Office of the Vice President has denied claims a Nigerian Islamist group is contributing money to Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign.

The Islamist group alleged to be funding the Bawumia campaign is the Arewa Consultative Forum.

The claims came from a Nigerian journalist called David Humdeyin who tweeted about the issue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh