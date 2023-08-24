Nana Akufo-Addo has appealed to BRICS member states to form stronger bonds with African countries for mutual benefit

The President made the call when he spoke on the last day of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 24

On August 23, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia and the UAE asked to become members of the BRICS

President Nana Akufo-Addo spoke at the just-ended BRICS summit where he called for stronger partnerships with Africa to enhance development.

According to him, this partnership will be able to defeat the dark forces working together to make life difficult for Africa and the rest of the world.

"Never has there been a time in recent history where malevolent forces combine in such a manner to bring hardships to the world, especially to those of us in Africa," he said.

During the brief but forceful speech, Nana Akufo-Addo said the current system of partnership in place is disadvantageous to Africa and its citizens.

Ghana's president addressed the 15th BRICS Summit, which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa from August 22 to 24.

BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - is a powerful economic group founded in 2010. It started as BRIC, without South Africa. It started as BRIC in 2006 without South Africa until the African country was added four years later.

At the summit, Akufo-Addo said during his speech on the last day of the summit on Thursday, August 24, 2023, that a strong partnership with the BRICS members can help construct a prosperous and self-confident Africa.

“The contemporary world has moved on significantly from the post-1945 world which gave rise to the birth of the United Nations and the make-up of the Security Council. The world of 2023 is not the world of 1945," Akufo-Addo said.

He said what the world needs presently is a system that reflects a new balance that is not determined by who won or lost the Second World War but by the major contemporary and future balance.

On August 23, 2023, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia and the UAE asked to become members of the BRICS.

There are also over 40 countries that have expressed interest in joining BRICS. Some 23 countries have formally applied to join the group.

