The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that independent presidential aspirants in the upcoming 2024 December polls must come and collect passwords to access the EC’s website for their nomination forms.

The EC, in a statement signed by the Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, on Friday, August 2, 2024, advised independent presidential aspirants to visit the Electoral Commission’s headquarters with a letter of introduction.

The letter must be addressed to the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

The aspirants or their representatives have also been advised to contact Samuel Dottoh Kwaah, the Deputy Director of Electoral Services.

EC releases nomination forms, filing fees

Earlier, the Electoral Commission (EC) announced that nominations for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections will be opened on Monday, September 9.

The nomination period will end on Friday, September 13, 2024.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Electoral Commission on Thursday, August 1, 2024 and sighted on Citinewsroom.

The Electoral Commission stated that the process follows Regulations 6, 7, and 9 of the 2020 Public Elections Regulations (C.I 127).

The EC announced interested candidates could download nomination forms from the EC website starting Friday, August 2, 2024.

Meanwhile, the filing fee for presidential candidates is GH¢100,000 for male candidates and GH¢75,000 for female candidates and persons with disabilities.

Nomination forms will be accepted between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon and again from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. during the nomination period.

Filing fees shall be paid using a banker’s draft and addressed to the Electoral Commission Chairperson.

Also, the filing fee for parliamentary candidates is GH¢10,000 for male candidates and GH¢7,500 for female candidates and persons with disabilities.

The fee will be paid to the constituency's Returning Officer when the nomination forms are submitted as a banker’s draft and addressed to the EC chairperson.

NDC urges supporters to be vigilant

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has urged party members to remain vigilant until the Electoral Commission (EC) counts every ballot in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on Saturday, July 27, at the NDC's Tamale campaign launch, Mahama encouraged supporters to pledge to guard the vote boxes on election day.

John Mahama clarified that every step of the election process would be strictly monitored to thwart any possible manipulation of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) advantage.

