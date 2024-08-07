The Ghana High Commission in the UK has spoken on the welfare of Ghanaians amid anti-immigration riots and protests

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK said countrymen living in the country had been given safety advice to protect themselves

The recent anti-immigration riots in the United Kingdom followed the murder of three girls aged between six and nine years old

The Ghana High Commission in the UK has said no Ghanaian casualties have been reported so far amid anti-immigration riots and protests in the country.

There has been one incident reported of a Ghanaian receiving threats on a bus.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, gives updates on the welfare of Ghanaians amid far-right protests.

Earlier reports indicated that several Ghanaians were on edge because of unrest, which started on July 30.

Speaking to Joy FM, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, said Ghanaians in the UK were being given safety advice.

He said Ghanaians have been urged to stay indoors at night at hotspots.

“Even as of this morning, our officers are calling around the country, speaking with the leadership of the Ghanaian communities, asking for updates and urging them to encourage Ghanaians in the UK to try and be indoors by 7 pm.”

What sparked the UK anti-immigration riots?

The riots followed the murder of three girls at a party in Southport in northwest England. Initial misinformation suggested the suspect came to the UK on an illegal small boat crossing.

BBC reported that authorities dispelled the rumours, saying the suspect was 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Britain, reportedly to immigrants from Rwanda.

Far-right protesters have clashed with police, torched cars, and attacked mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, leading the government to provide emergency security to Islamic centres.

Ghanaian girl tragically killed in the UK

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that 15-year-old Elianne Andam was stabbed to death by a teen in South London on September 27, 2023.

Thousands of people travelled to the United Kingdom for her emotional memorial service, which featured rapper Stormzy, among others.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the murder, and then-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also condemned the killing.

