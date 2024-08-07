Ghana High Commission In UK Speaks On Threat To Ghanaians During Anti-Immigrant Protests
- The Ghana High Commission in the UK has spoken on the welfare of Ghanaians amid anti-immigration riots and protests
- Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK said countrymen living in the country had been given safety advice to protect themselves
- The recent anti-immigration riots in the United Kingdom followed the murder of three girls aged between six and nine years old
The Ghana High Commission in the UK has said no Ghanaian casualties have been reported so far amid anti-immigration riots and protests in the country.
There has been one incident reported of a Ghanaian receiving threats on a bus.
Earlier reports indicated that several Ghanaians were on edge because of unrest, which started on July 30.
Speaking to Joy FM, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, said Ghanaians in the UK were being given safety advice.
He said Ghanaians have been urged to stay indoors at night at hotspots.
“Even as of this morning, our officers are calling around the country, speaking with the leadership of the Ghanaian communities, asking for updates and urging them to encourage Ghanaians in the UK to try and be indoors by 7 pm.”
What sparked the UK anti-immigration riots?
The riots followed the murder of three girls at a party in Southport in northwest England. Initial misinformation suggested the suspect came to the UK on an illegal small boat crossing.
BBC reported that authorities dispelled the rumours, saying the suspect was 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Britain, reportedly to immigrants from Rwanda.
Far-right protesters have clashed with police, torched cars, and attacked mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, leading the government to provide emergency security to Islamic centres.
