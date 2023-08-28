Former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP Daniel Bugri Naabu has said he recorded the audio of an alleged plot against the IGP

Bugri Naabu confirmed to a parliamentary committee that his voice was also in the leaked audio

Bugri Naabu revealed that the conversation took place within the confines of his office located at Osu

Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has said he was responsible for the audio containing alleged plans by the government to remove IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

Bugri Naabu also said his voice was in the recording but denied leaking the audio to the public.

IGP Dampare (L) and Daniel Bugri Naabu (R). Source: Facebook/@GhanaPolice/YouTube/@JoyNews

Source: Youtube

Appearing before a parliamentary committee set up to probe the tape on Monday, August 28, 2023, he noted that he had some help setting the recording up because of his challenges with technology.

"I don't know how to do it. I got [some people] to do the recording and I paid for it," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He further said he sent the audio to President Akufo-Addo after the audio had been leaked.

Bugri Naabu identified the three police officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah, and Superintendent Gyebi.

He added that the conversation took place at his office, located near the Osu Police Station.

“Apart from Commander Asare, there was one man who later joined called COP Mensah, but he is on leave now prior to his retirement and he was also part of it, and later one Gyebi who is also a police superintendent at the Police Headquarters, also joined through a phone call,” he said.

There were two leaks that prompted the Speaker of Parliament to order a probe into the alleged plans by the government to remove the IGP.

Details of first leaked audio

YEN.com.gh reported that in the first audio leak, a senior police officer is heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The 50-minute audio recording and some transcription were made public by some media outlets.

The leak also claimed that Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is bidding to become the NPP flagbearer, dislikes the IGP.

Details of second leaked audio

The second leak about the alleged plot by some Ghana Police Service officials to oust the IGP featured visuals from a video.

GhanaWeb published a screenshot from the purported leaked video of the alleged plot.

According to its report, a superintendent of police named Asare was urging the removal of the IGP.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh