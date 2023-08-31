Dampare Leaked Tape: COP George Alex Mensah Denies Plot Against IGP
- COP George Alex Mensah has denied plotting against the Inspector General of Police
- COP Mensah said the Former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu lied in his testimony on the matter
- The officer said he could not recall large parts of the conversation he had with Bugri Naabu
COP George Alex Mensah, a police officer captured in a leaked tape plotting the removal of IGP, has denied any involvement in the claims.
Mensah said the recording did not accurately reflect the content of the original conversation with the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu.
During his appearance before the committee, he further said Bugri Naabu lied to the committee.
Earlier another implicated officer, Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi, also refuted any connection with Bugri Naabu.
"Do your own investigations": COP George Alex Mensah tells Parliament IGP Dampare is destroying police
“We were all here when Supt Gyebi denied that he never spoke to Bugri Naabu. Bugri Naabu came here to lie,” he said.
“...This tape that was played today, to me was an edited tape, I have not heard any unedited tape for me to talk about as I sit here,” he also said.
“I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu but I don’t remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don’t remove the IGP,” the police officer added.
In contrast, Bugri Naabu told the same committee that COP Mensah wanted him to discuss the possible removal of Dampare from office.
Details of first leaked audio
There were two leaks that prompted the Speaker of Parliament to order a probe into the alleged plans by the government to remove the IGP.
YEN.com.gh reported that in the first audio leak, a senior police officer is heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.
The 50-minute audio recording and some transcription were made public by some media outlets.
The leak also claimed that Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is bidding to become the NPP flagbearer, dislikes the IGP.
Details of second leaked audio
YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot by some Ghana Police Service officials to oust the IGP featured visuals from a video.
A screenshot from the purported leaked video of the alleged plot was also made public.
According to its report, a superintendent of police named Asare was urging the removal of the IGP.
