The Office of the Special Prosecutor found an issue with the court order to return cash seized from Cecilia Dapaah

The Special Prosecutor justified the cash seizures, saying they were to aid the corruption probe

The Special Prosecutor reportedly found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in the former minister's home

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has registered its opposition to the court order to return money seized from former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah during a corruption probe.

While indicating respect for the decision, the office described the court order as erroneous.

Cecilia Dapaah (L) and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng (R).

Source: Facebook

In response to concerns raised in the court decision, the Office of the Special Prosecutor also said the seizures were not based on public sentiment.

“Further, the freezing order was effected to aid the investigation, as required by law, not on the basis of the investigation, as indicated by the Court. Therefore, it cannot be said that the OSP did not carry out proper investigations to warrant the freezing order.”

Cecilia Dapaah corruption scandal

Dapaah is under public scrutiny after she lost sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

YEN.com.gh covered reports that investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash during the search conducted at the Abelemkpe residence of the former minister.

Cecilia Dapaah previously arrested and granted bail

YEN.com.gh reported that she was released from her detention when arrested on July 25, 2023.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Seven facing prosecution for stealing from Dapaah

YEN.com.gh also reported that seven people are currently facing prosecution for the theft.

Dapaah has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that some have claimed belonged to her late brother.

Three more persons had been included in the initial five suspects in the case, while one person was discharged.

