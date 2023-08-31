A high court has ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor to return money seized from Cecilia Dapaah

The former minister allegedly lost sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis from her home

The Special Prosecutor reportedly found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in the former minister's home

An Accra High Court has directed the Office of the Special Prosecutor to return Cecilia Dapaah’s seized money to her within seven days.

The former Sanitation Minister found herself entangled in a legal dispute when her assets were seized by the OSP.

Cecilia Dapaah (L) and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng (R). Source: Facebook/@MinistryOfInformation/@OfficeOfThe SpecialProsecutor-Ghana

Source: Facebook

However, the court has overturned the seizure and ordered the return of the cash.

The Special Prosecutor is investigating Dapaah for corruption and corruption-related offences.

Cecilia Dapaah corruption scandal

Dapaah is under public scrutiny after she lost sums of $1 million, €300,000 and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps.

The scandal eventually led to the resignation of the then-minister from her sanitation ministry portfolio.

YEN.com.gh covered reports that investigators tracked $5 million and found GH¢48 million in Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts.

It was also reported that the Special Prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash during the search conducted at the Abelemkpe residence of the former minister.

Cecilia Dapaah previously arrested and granted bail

YEN.com.gh reported that she was released from her detention when arrested on July 25, 2023.

Before being granted bail, Dapaah spent the day being questioned by the Special Prosecutor after reports that she had millions in cash stolen from her home.

Seven facing prosecution for stealing from Dapaah

YEN.com.gh also reported that seven people are currently facing prosecution for the theft.

Dapaah has also assumed ownership of some stolen $800,000 that some have claimed belonged to her late brother.

Three more persons had been included in the initial five suspects in the case, while one person was discharged.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh