Director General of Operations for the Ghana Police Service COP Alex Mensah has indicated an affiliation with the NPP

COP Alex Mensah said his family has always been committed to the political tradition of the United Party

The police official said he did not have an NPP membership card but was a sympathiser of the governing party

The Ghana Police Director General of Operations, COP Alex Mensah, has revealed that he sympathises with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During the probe of the leaked audio tape suggesting a plot to oust IGP George Akuffo Dampare, Mensah said his family had always been committed to the NPP political tradition.

COP George Alex Mensah (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo (R). Source: Youtube/@JoyNews. Facebook/@NewPatrioticParty

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Mr. Chairman, my family has been with the UP tradition ever since I was born, and we’ve remained there till now."

While he told the committee that he was not a card-bearing member of the NPP, COP Mensah said he was “a sympathiser of the NPP.”

During the hearings, COP Mensah also denied plotting against the IGP and said the former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu lied in his testimony on the matter.

“I had a meeting with Bugri Naabu, but I don’t remember having any plan to remove the IGP because I don’t remove the IGP,” he said.

He was said to be concerned about the electoral fortunes of the NPP in the 2024 election.

Details of first leaked audio

Two leaks prompted the Speaker of Parliament to order a probe into the alleged plans by the government to remove the IGP.

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that in the first audio leak, a senior police officer is heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The 50-minute audio recording and some transcription were made public by some media outlets.

The leak also claimed that Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who is bidding to become the NPP flagbearer, dislikes the IGP.

Details of second leaked audio

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot by some Ghana Police Service officials to oust the IGP featured visuals from a video.

A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

According to its report, a superintendent of police named Asare was urging the removal of the IGP.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh