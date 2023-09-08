The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has offered free accommodation for newly posted nurses and midwives

The MP said this was part of efforts to help retain health workers who may want to leave Ghana for better working conditions

Ablakwa is collaborating with three hotels in North Tongu and the District Health Directorate for this offer

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has offered one month of free accommodation for newly posted nurses and midwives in his constituency.

Ablakwa said three hotels were available for the nurses to stay in; Best Care Hotel in Battor, Royal Masito in Mepe and KOYA Lodge in Juapong.

One of the hotels Ablakwa has on offer for new nurses and midwives (L). Source: Facebook/@SamuelOkudzetoAblakwa

In a post , the MP expressed hope that nurses will find this offer appealing.

“It is our expectation that this modest intervention will help attract and retain health workers in my beloved constituency, particularly at this time when Ghana is facing a mass exodus of nurses who are leaving the country for better working conditions abroad.”

Every year, many specialist nurses leave Ghana for better-paid jobs overseas.

A UK House of Commons report found more than 3,000 health professionals left Ghana for the UK in each of the three years to 2021.

According to the BBC, in 2022, 1,200 nurses left Ghana to the UK for better working conditions.

Ghana warned about exodus of nurses

Ghana has been warned about the constant annual flight of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US in huge numbers.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.

According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk of the situation that has been triggered by poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana.

Nurse-for-cash agreement between Ghana and the United Kingdom

YEN.com.gh reported that Health Minister Kweku Agyeman-Manu said that Ghana planned to send registered nurses to the UK for cash.

The minister told Parliament on December 5, 2022, that Ghana could make £1,000 for each nurse sent to the UK.

The minister said there were talks between Ghana and the UK to introduce a similar deal between Ghana and Barbados.

