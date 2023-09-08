Two new leaks have surfaced in relation to the alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police

Two new leaks have emerged concerning the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu.

Bugri Naabu is heard in this video talking about a contract offered him by the Ghana Police Service.

The former NPP executive is also heard talking about a GH¢10,000 monthly payment to the police on his behalf.

Bugri Naabu indicated that he did not want the "old man" to know that he lied to him for him to give the appointment so that he will go for his "backkick.”

Two earlier leaks prompted a parliamentary probe into the alleged plans by the government to remove the IGP.

Bugri Naabu, Superintendent Asare, Superintendent Gyebi and COP Mensah have given testimony at the parliamentary committee.

Bugri Naabu claims responsibility for recordings

YEN.com.gh reported that Bugri Naabu said he was behind the earlier leaks when he kicked off testimonies before the committee on August 28, 2023.

He said he hired someone to record the conversation in his office in Osu.

“I didn’t do it myself, but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone, I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

Spiritual attack against Dampare

Supt Asare claimed that there were possible spiritual machinations against IGP Dampare.

According to him, Bugri Naabu had suggested using a mallam to fight Dampare in the spiritual realm.

“Chief Bugri Naabu insisted that he has to also see some Mallams. He recommended about three, some in the North, and some from his village. It was Chief Bugri Naabu himself who came forth with that suggestion,” Asare testified.

Retired security chief against call to invite Dampare

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that there has been pushback to suggestions that the IGP George Akuffo Dampare should be invited to appear before a committee probing the leaked tape.

Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd), a former deputy defence minister, said the call to invite the IGP is needless.

