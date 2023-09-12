A town in Portugal saw a flow of wine on its streets when a 2.2 million litres tank storing wine burst

The wine flow of wine was redirected to a nearby field so it would not get into Certima River and pollute it

The distillery whose wine tanks got burst has apologised and promised to pay for all damages and the clean-up cost

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A tank storing 2.2 million litres of red wine ruptured at a distillery in the Portuguese town of So Lourenço do Bairro.

According to the New York Post, the wine ran through the town's streets, producing a river of red wine.

The unfortunate incident happened at the Destilaria Levira, which is located in the center of the country.

Destilaria Levira is the distillery company whose wine tank burst. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The wine spilled may have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool due to the severity of the leak. The wine can damage the soil and water, which is a huge environmental concern.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The two tanks were carrying wine to full capacity. The flow of the wine through the streets caused some flooding and damage.

Rescue and security officials in the town quickly acted to stop the wine from entering the Certima River and polluting it.

According to the New York Post, the Anadia Fire Department diverted the course of the flowing wine away from the river into a nearby field.

The actual cause of the spillage is yet to be identified, but it is suspected that the tanks had become faulty. Investigation is underway as the distillery remains closed.

Destilaria Levira sent out an apology for the incident. The company promised to pay for all damages caused and cleanup.

Watch the video below:

Roads connecting Walewale And Nalerigu cut off after flood

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that there were heavy rains in August 2023 in the North East Region, which destroyed the road that links Walewale and Nalerigu.

Houses and farms were submerged in the heavy downpour, which also caused a threat to human life.

Some of the communities that were worst hit by the flooding that ensued on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, include Kuruguduri, Mimima, Gaagbini, and Tinguri.

Mother saves 3-month-old baby from drowning

A Ghanaian mother narrated how she saved her three-month-old baby from drowning when a room they stayed in got flooded.

The woman said even though she was scared, she had to throw the baby to another neighbour who seemed to be in a safer place

She added that the floods destroyed all the new items she received from her new marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh