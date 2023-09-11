The company involved in the quarry explosion at Anto-Aboso at Shama was operating without proper authorisation

The Minerals Commission cited the company for several safety lapses and wrong operating procedures

The mining company affected by the explosion has been identified as STA Addsams Enterprise

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Minerals Commission has said the quarry in Anto-Aboso at Shama in the Western Region rocked by an explosion was operating without proper authorisation.

The commission said its inspectors had noticed that the company was conducting nighttime operations, likely to avoid detection by a local task force.

The explosion occurred at Anto-Aboso in Shama. Source: Facebook/@UTVGhana

Source: Facebook

In a statement by the commission, the company was identified as STA Addsams Enterprise.

“At the time of the explosion, the company was not issued a lease by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources… Consequently, the activity of the enterprise was illegal,” the commission said.

So far, five people have been confirmed dead in the explosion with others sustaining injuries.

The commission said the managing director has not been found after the incident.

It also cited the company for other safety lapses in its statement.

“The inspectors also found empty drums believed to have contained diesel, other lubricants, cigarette pieces, oxy-acetylene cylinders at the scene.”

Explosion at Appiatse in 2022

YEN.com.gh reported a similar explosion that occurred on January 20, 2022, in the vicinity of the Appiatse community near Bogoso, in the Western Region.

The earlier explosion was triggered when a motorcycle came into contact with a truck transporting explosives to a gold mine in Bogoso.

The initial blast drew community members to the scene, only for a second explosion to occur shortly thereafter.

This secondary explosion resulted in the destruction of numerous structures, compounding the devastation.

Moments leading to Appiatse explosion

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram showed the exact moment the truck filled with explosives at Appiatse caught fire after a collision and exploded, which left many people in massive tears.

Many people who were witnesses to the inferno started walking toward the accident, probably to help anyone who was injured.

Drone view of massive destruction

A video from the Appiatse explosion site near Bogoso in the Western Region has given a clear view of the level of destruction the accident caused to lives and properties.

In the video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the area from the skies appeared flattened by the explosion.

There was debris everywhere and many buildings in a vast area were flattened.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh