Six persons have been reported dead after a road crash at Offinso-North in the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred when a bus crashed into a trailer truck in the early hours of Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The critically injured persons following the crash were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi

Six persons have been reported dead in a road crash that occurred at Offinso-North in the Ashanti Region.

The crash occurred early on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, when a bus travelling from Konongo collided with a trailer truck.

Six persons were killed in this latest road crash: Source: Facebook/@UTVGhana

Source: Facebook

Reports indicated that the bus was manoeuvring around a separate truck that had broken down on the road when the collision occurred.

Two of the reported fatalities are men, with the others being women.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The injured persons said to be in critical condition were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Reports indicated that the broken truck did not have the required warning sign behind it.

MP escapes death in Ashanti

Earlier this week, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a vehicle ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

The MP was rushed to the Nyinahin Government Hospital and later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Three killed in road crash

YEN.com.gh also reported that an accident on the Kumasi to Volta Region road led to the death of three people and injured many others on a commercial bus.

The bus was travelling to Volta Region when the incident happened at Sekyere Kankan on July 17, 2023.

A Zhong Tong bus veered off the road and into the bush to avoid impact with a vehicle that was reportedly wrongfully overtaking on the stretch.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh