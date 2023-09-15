Ghana's 12 amateur boxers faced defeat in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers held in Senegal, dashing the country's hopes of earning slots for the upcoming Paris Olympics

Ghana's hopes of securing slots in the 2024 Olympic Games were dashed as all 12 of the country's amateur boxers failed to make the cut in the qualifiers held in Senegal.

The Black Bombers and the Black Hitters, Ghana's male and female amateur boxing teams, had high aspirations with a roster that included two foreign-based competitors, Seth Gyimah (known as Freezy MacBones) and Ornella Sathoud.

However, their ambitions crumbled as Freezy Macbones suffered a defeat to Senegal's Seydou Konate, followed by the rest of the team losing their respective bouts.

Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey was the 12th fighter to face defeat, losing to Tunisia's Ala Zidi Eddine in the Flyweight division (51kg).

What the coach of the Black Bombers had to say about his team's mass defeat

Ofori Asare, the Black Bombers' coach, explained that most of the boxers were newcomers to the international stage, with only Ornella Sathoud having prior experience.

Despite the disappointment, Coach Asare remained optimistic about the team's future, believing that the experience gained in Dakar would benefit them in the next qualification series.

Ghana's sole medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics came in boxing, thanks to Samuel Takyi's bronze medal win in the Men's Featherweight category.

The Ghanaian boxing team will have another opportunity to compete in further qualification matches scheduled for November.

Former President John Mahama encourages Freezy Macbones following Olympic qualification attempt

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama, along with numerous Ghanaians and fans, offered words of encouragement to Freezy Macbones after his unsuccessful attempt to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mahama shared a photo of the boxer and conveyed a heartfelt message, motivating him to persevere and continue training while wishing him success in his future endeavors.

Freezy Macbones expressed his gratitude for the message and affirmed his determination to keep pushing forward.

Talented boxer Freezy Macbones addresses defeat in Olympic qualifiers, urges patience amidst trolls

In another story, Freezy Macbones, a skilled boxer based in the UK, has candidly discussed his recent loss to Senegal's Seydou Konate during the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

In a video message, he appealed to Ghanaians not to judge his potential based solely on one defeat, emphasizing his extensive history of victories.

