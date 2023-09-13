Freezy Macbones Addresses Trolls After Senegal Defeat, Sends Message In Video: "I'm Not Overhyped"
- Talented boxer Freezy Macbones has opened up about his defeat in Senegal
- The UK-based professional fighter lost to Senegal's Seydou Konate during the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers
- Freezy asked Ghanaians not to base his potential off only one fight from his extensive catalogue of wins
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has addressed the negative comments and cyber-bullying from Ghanaians following his loss to Senegal's Seydou Konate during the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.
According to him, he tried his best to make the country proud, but the fight did not go as planned.
Freezy noted that he was disappointed but not surprised about the things said about him after his loss.
In an interview with Saddick Adams, Freezy explained how he dealt with online trolling.
Celebrate Ghanaian celebrities and their love for luxurious cars! Click to check out Wheels on Yen by Yen.com.gh!
Yaw Dabo says he buys 10 bags of rice for GH¢8000 monthly, lists huge cost of running soccer academy
"People are entitled to have their own opinion. You can say whatever you want to say. I love boxing. And when you love something you are doing and you know you can do it. You will always be confident."
"I know how Ghanaians use social media to abuse people and praise people. I don't read comments. I don't have the time to read the negative comments."
Watch the video below:
Peeps react to Freezy Macbones's explanation of his loss to Senegalese
Many agreed with the boxer's assessment of the game.
@michaelakabaayamba7264 commented:
Much love, bro. Well done. We come back next time stronger.
@kojoking2765 commented:
Pro and amateur boxing are quite different ball games, big up, bro and don't give up.
@NATSOLUTIONS commented:
Freezy Macbones, you've done well, and there is more room for improvement.
Freezy Macbones discloses why he abandoned his daughter for 11 years in Ghana
Nurse who was paid ¢1300 as salary in Ghana, relocates to Canada, now earns ¢33,000 as a forklift driver
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Freezy Macbones's reasons for not being a part of his daughter's life for eleven years.
According to the professional boxer, he had to make the hard decision to leave his hometown and family behind to seek greener pastures abroad.
Freezy Macbones revealed that sometimes he feels he was a bad father for leaving his daughter for such a long time.
Many people who watched the video consoled him, encouraging him to continue pursuing his family's interests.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh