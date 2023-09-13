Talented boxer Freezy Macbones has opened up about his defeat in Senegal

The UK-based professional fighter lost to Senegal's Seydou Konate during the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers

Freezy asked Ghanaians not to base his potential off only one fight from his extensive catalogue of wins

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has addressed the negative comments and cyber-bullying from Ghanaians following his loss to Senegal's Seydou Konate during the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

According to him, he tried his best to make the country proud, but the fight did not go as planned.

Freezy noted that he was disappointed but not surprised about the things said about him after his loss.

A photo collage of Freezy Macbones Image credit: @freezy_macbones_official

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Saddick Adams, Freezy explained how he dealt with online trolling.

"People are entitled to have their own opinion. You can say whatever you want to say. I love boxing. And when you love something you are doing and you know you can do it. You will always be confident."

"I know how Ghanaians use social media to abuse people and praise people. I don't read comments. I don't have the time to read the negative comments."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Freezy Macbones's explanation of his loss to Senegalese

Many agreed with the boxer's assessment of the game.

@michaelakabaayamba7264 commented:

Much love, bro. Well done. We come back next time stronger.

@kojoking2765 commented:

Pro and amateur boxing are quite different ball games, big up, bro and don't give up.

@NATSOLUTIONS commented:

Freezy Macbones, you've done well, and there is more room for improvement.

Freezy Macbones discloses why he abandoned his daughter for 11 years in Ghana

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Freezy Macbones's reasons for not being a part of his daughter's life for eleven years.

According to the professional boxer, he had to make the hard decision to leave his hometown and family behind to seek greener pastures abroad.

Freezy Macbones revealed that sometimes he feels he was a bad father for leaving his daughter for such a long time.

Many people who watched the video consoled him, encouraging him to continue pursuing his family's interests.

Source: YEN.com.gh