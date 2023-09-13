Messages of congratulations continue to throng in for Dr Kweku Boakye Gyamfi, who successfully passed out as a medical doctor

His alma mater, Prempeh College has celebrated him with a heartwarming post on social media

Ghanaians have showered praises on the young man for working hard to achieve his ambition

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Prempeh College has congratulated an alumnus of the school, Kweku Boakye Gyamfi, on successfully completing his medical degree and passing out as a doctor.

The 22-year-old, who was part of the 2023 class of medical students at the University of Cape Coast, grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons after photos of him in a doctor's uniform went viral.

Prempeh celebrates Kweku Boakye Gyamfi Photo credit: @kwakubrevis/X @NSMQ/Facebook

Source: UGC

Sharing in his glory, his alma mater, Prempeh College shared a heartwarming message to celebrate his achievement.

The school, in a Facebook post, expressed delight that Kweku, who completed the Prempeh College in 2017 at age 16, has ultimately made them proud.

The school revealed he was a member of Buttler House and the President of the House Fellowship during his time as a student.

"He graduated from Prempeh College at 16 in 2017, where he was a member of Butler House and served as the President of the House Fellowship.

We are proud to call him our own, and his accomplishment is evidence of the excellence and standards of our students. We wish him all the best and hope he continues to represent Prempeh College proudly. Amanfoɔ-Seniors!" the post read in part.

At the time of writing the report, comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Kweku Boakye Gyamfi

Social media users, including past and present students of the school, thronged the comment section of the post to congratulate him

Beatrice Darkey-Simpson indicated:

Congratulations Senior. We are very excited and proud of you.

Gabriel Ziyaaba added:

Awesome. Congratulations sir

Kingsley Owusu-Mensah indicated

Congratulations Senior for this milestone and hope you keep on climbing the academic ladder to the topmost and your endeavours.

Nana Kwabena Addo reacted:

Congratulations and welcome to the Medical field. Come make a difference.

Lady becomes a medical doctor at 21

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady Erica Ntiamoah Mensah also became the youngest doctor in Ghana's recent history as she graduated from the Accra College of Medicine at 21.

She received her early education at the CPF Baby College at Achimota and continued to Mary Mother of Good Counsel School at West Airport, Accra.

She attended Achimota School before gaining admittance and completing the Accra College of Medicine, a private and independent medical school.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh