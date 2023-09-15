Former President John Dramani Mahama joined many Ghanaians and fans in encouraging Freezy Macbones after he failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Mahama posted a picture of the boxer and a heartfelt message encouraging him to keep on pushing and training and wished him the best of luck in his next fight

Freezy Macbones replied to his message by thanking him and noted that he is still pushing hard

Former President John Dramani Mahama shared some words of encouragement with professional boxer Freezy Macbones after he failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mahama encourages Freezy Macbones

NDC 2024 presidential aspirant John Dramani Mahama has shared some inspiring words with Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones.

In his heartfelt message, Mahama urged Freezy Macbones not to give up but to keep pushing and training.

The former president manifested that the talented boxer would have a better chance at winning the next time he contests. He wrote:

You’ll surely have a better shot at it next time, Freezy Macbones! Keep on pushing and training.

Freezy Macbones reacts to Mahama's statement

Replying to Mahama's message in the comment section, Freezy Macbones thanked him for his kind words.

He noted that his kind words meant a lot to him, that it was not over, and that he was still pushing hard. He wrote:

Thank you sir, I really appreciate you and the encouraging words. This means a lot to me, it’s not over. Still pushing hard

Below is a post that John Dramani Mahama made as he shared encouraging words with Freezy Macbones.

