IMANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) over its recent conduct

Cudjoe described the commission as lawless when commencing on the limited voter registration exercise

The IMANI Africa boss also complained that the EC has refused to listen to recommendations

IMANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe has slammed the Electoral Commission (EC) for its decision to restrict the voter registration exercise solely to its district offices.

The IMANI Africa boss also complained about a lack of accountability from the EC.

EC chairperson Jean Mensa (L) and Franklin Cudjoe (R). Source: Facebook/@ElectoralCommissionOfGhana/@Franklin Cudjoe

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Citi TV, he said the EC has refused to listen to advise and recommendations.

“The EC has been allowed to become lawless for some time…it is impervious to whatever advice is given them.”

Cudjoe believes that the EC’s reluctance to heed the concerns of stakeholders and expand the registration exercise has resulted in lengthy queues and delays at the registration centres.

He also called on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be more assertive in expressing their concerns about the ongoing voter registration process, with the aim of ensuring that the EC adheres to the nation’s electoral laws.

Lawsuit against registration

After an earlier threat, the NDC and four other political parties sued the

EC because it has restricted the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Convention People’s Party, the All People’s Congress, the Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party joined the NDC in the lawsuit.

The parties were pushing for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the EC, but the case has not been heard.

They are concerned that the format of the exercise will deprive eligible voters of their right to register to vote.

NDC's Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamifi, expressed concern that the EC was trying to meddle with the election.

CSO urges citizens to challenge EC

A civil society organisation, CARE GHANA, earlier charged citizens to take an interest in the concerns raised about the voter registration exercise.

The CSO’s Executive Director, David Kumi Addo, told YEN.com.gh that citizens could also pursue legal action because of the concerns about disenfranchisement.

The group also believes the commission is undermining the decentralisation efforts with its actions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh