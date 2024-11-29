Music producer Kwabena Ofei-Kwadey Nkrumah says he is yet to be compensated after winning a copyright case against CAF

Nkrumah was awarded damages of Ghana cedi equivalent of $250,000 and legal costs of GH¢40,000

The music producer told YEN.com.gh that CAF had not explained the reasons for the delay

Music producer Kwabena Ofei-Kwadey Nkrumah says he is yet to be settled by CAF after winning his intellectual property rights case against the football governing body.

Nkrumah told YEN.com.gh that CAF has not offered any explanations for the delay in adhering to a court order after a commercial court in Accra found it guilty of failing to obtain legal permission before using Nkrumah's music in promos for the 2018 CAF awards.

Spiky Nkrumah is chasing CAF for a $250,000 settlement after winning a copyright case.

Source: Facebook

He was awarded damages of Ghana cedi equivalent of $250,000 and legal costs of GH¢40,000 against CAF in July 2024.

CAF is yet to respond to a request for comment from YEN.com.gh.

In response to these delays, Nkrumah said he was “proceeding with the criminal case” against CAF.

Nkrumah said he has had to chase the settlement himself and is currently not getting support from any organisation.

About Nkrumah's victory over CAF

Lawyers from Anku At-Law, who represented Nkrumah, successfully argued that CAF infringed on copyright by failing to acknowledge Spiky as the owner of his work.

The lawsuit came three years after Nkrumah drew attention to his grievances in a series of tweets back in 2019.

Nkrumah noted that CAF had sent an email admitting to the infringement and apologised but did not discuss compensation.

During its defence in court, CAF admitted to failing to obtain prior consent to use the soundtrack.

CAF felt the soundtrack was “available online for free download without any restrictions or conditions."

NFA cautions media over copyright authorisation

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Film Authority has advised media houses to assess shows on their channels to ascertain their copyright authorisation.

This follows a series of complaints from global film distributors about Ghanaian media houses airing their films without permission.

The authority says breaching copyright rules could lead to civil and criminal prosecution.

