Politician, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has spoken after emerging victorious in Abura Asebu-Kwamankese for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024.

2024 Ghana Elections: Felix Kwakye Ofosu speaks after winning Abura Asebu-Kwamankese for NDC. Image Credit: @felix_kwakye_ofosu

Source: Instagram

Felix Kwakye celebrates

On his Facebook page, Felix Kwakye Ofosu shared a powerful statement expressing his excitement in securing the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese seat.

In his message, he discussed his loss in 2020 and how he regained the confidence of his constituents, who turned out in large numbers to vote him into office in 2024.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu acknowledged his loss in 2020, where he lost by 176 votes to the current MP Elvis Morris Donkoh.

In his exciting message, Mr Ofosu, the incoming MP, noted that he won by a wide margin of 11,100 votes in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

"What a difference four years makes. From losing by 176 votes in 2020. I have now won by a difference of 11,100."

Felix Kwakye Ofosu celebrates

Ghanaians congratulate Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Many people took to the comment section to congratulate Mr Kwakye Ofosu after winning the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese seat.

Below are the exciting reactions from Ghanaians in the comment section of his Facebook post:

Emmanuel Kwame Gyan said:

"Congratulations."

Fawzaan Mila H T said:

"Congratulations."

Mustapha Iddrisu said:

"Super congrats. It confirms that the 2020 figures were manipulated . Vigilance has won it . Kudos."

Franklina Ama Fankie said:

"Congratulations."

Yin Bentil said:

"Congratulations 👏."

N'Yaa Agyeiwaa Addo said:

"A well deserved victory 🎊🎂"

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh