The 18-year-old student of O’Reilly Senior High School at the centre of the stabbing incident recently has been arrested and charged with murder.

The suspect, who has only been identified as Godwin, a Visual Arts student, allegedly fatally stabbed his colleague, Edward Boketey Sackey, a General Arts student, on Monday, September 2, 2024.

According to eyewitnesses, the two final-year students were arguing over whose father was richer when the altercation turned violent.

Godwin is alleged to have stabbed Edward in the chest multiple times using a sharp object.

Godwin was arraigned on Thursday, September 5, 2024, and is expected to return to court on September 19, 2024, for further proceedings.

He has been denied bail and will be remanded until the next hearing.

Edward’s father calls for justice

Edward Boketey Sackey was pronounced dead on arrival at the LEKMA Hospital after his schoolmates rushed him there following the stabbing.

Soon after, there was a heavy police presence at the school premises to prevent any violent retaliation as family and friends of the deceased rushed to the school after the news broke.

The victim's father, in an interview with the media, called for justice for his son and demanded an explanation from the school authorities.

He also expressed frustration at the police team blocking entry into the school.

Graphic Online reported that the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Stephen Abamfo, has assured of a probe into the incident and further assured of the safety of students in the school.

AAMUSTED student fatally stabbed

YEN.com.gh also reported the death of a final-year student of the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), who was stabbed after he was accused of theft at Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

Eyewitnesses say that on Sunday, September 1, 2024, an elderly woman accused the young man of stealing her bag and reported him to her 30-year-old boyfriend resulting in a squabble between the two men after the student denied stealing the bag.

However, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the two men once again clashed, and this led to his fatal stabbing at Gye Nyame, a community in Bantama.

Myjoyonline.com reported that the student was stabbed in his head.

Following the stabbing, he was rushed to the Suntreso Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

