Another mammoth demonstration in Accra is loading, as NDC join forces with smaller political parties and civil society organisation for a protest on October 3

The demonstration is dubbed OccupyBoG and organisers hope to use it to demand the resignation of the Governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies

NDC, the political parties and the civil society groups say the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his deputies have mismanaged state resources

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has joined forces with the smaller parties in the country and civil society groups for the OccupyBoG protests slated for October 3, 2023.

The political parties joining the protest are, PNC, PPP, APC, GCPP and GUM.

Civil Society organisations are COPEC Ghana, ASEPA, Justice For Ghana, FOCAP, Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, True Drivers Union, Okada Riders Association of Ghana and Actors For Change.

Protesters gather for a previous demonstration in Accra (L). Source: Facebook/@OfficialNDCGhana

The theme for the protest is “Mo ngyae Sikadie no na yeebr3!”, which is Twi for "Stop the stealing, we are suffering!

Organisers are using the protest to demand the resignation of the Governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies over what they say is mismanagement of state resources.

The protest which initially was slated for September 12, 2023, was postponed to October 3, 2023, due to the failure of the police to mark out safe zones for the demonstration.

Minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson, told the media on September 11 that the protest is a constitutional right and would be peaceful.

Police have agreed to provide security for the protesters.

OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations

The October 3, 2023, demonstration follows the successful three-day demonstration by Democracy Hub dubbed OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.

Protestors said they hope to highlight what they say is the debilitating economic challenges and wanton pillage of public funds under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

Although police mounted barricades around the Jubilee House to prevent protesters from picketing, protesters were resilient and occupied the streets close to the seat of the presidency for all three days.

OccupyJulorbiHouse is Ga for "Occupy the residence of the son of the thief" and is a play on the words "Occupy Jubilee House".

