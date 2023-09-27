The Ghana Airport Company has been slapped with GH¢200,000 by the Right to Information Commission

The Aiport Company has failed to release information on the details of the contract it has signed with Frontiers Healthcare Services

Frontiers was solely responsible for COVID-19 testing at Kotoka International Airport and was accused of making undue profits at the expense of the state

Ghana Airport Company Limited, responsible for managing airports in Ghana, has been slapped with a GH¢200,000 fine over failure to release the contract details with Frontiers Healthcare Services.

The fine was slapped on the Airport Company by the Right to Information Commission after the Company failed to heed its directive for the release of the contract details.

MD of Ghana Airports Company, Pamela Djamson-Tettey (R) and a passenger being tested for COVID-19 at the KIA.

Murky Frontiers deal at the KIA

Frontiers Healthcare Services' murky contract with the state-owned aviation company to oversee COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has been a subject of public debate.

At the height of the debate last year, Frontiers was alleged to have made a profit of more than $130 million unduly and in breach of the Ghanaian constitution.

Coming under the Right to Information Law, local media outlet, Joy News then requested access to the contract between the Airport Company and Frontiers Healthcare Services to, among other things, clear the controversy about the COVID-19 testing deal at the KIA.

Airport Company refuses to release contract information

However, the state-owned aviation company refused to release the contract because sections of the Right to Information Law allow for some exemptions.

After a back-and-forth between Joy News and Airport, the Right to Information Commission intervened.

After reviewing the matter, the commission directed the release of the information to Joy News because the information being requested was consistent with the law.

A report on the matter explained that as of September 20, 2023, the Ghana Airport Company has not released the information, a situation the Commission says it is not happy with.

