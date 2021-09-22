A social media influencer, James Annor Tetteh, has disclosed he recently touched the life of a 72-year-old woman

In a Facebook post, he recalled how he bought the woman a new cutlass and provisions with the help of donors

Nana Tea posted photos from the presentation on social media

A Ghanaian social media influencer, James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea, has touched the life of a 72-year-old woman who ekes a living from farming.

Nana Tea recalled how he felt the need to buy a new cutlass for the septuagenarian to make weeding in her farm less cumbersome.

, he shared that with the help of donors, he was able to frame a photo of her and got her provisions for her upkeep.

Nana Tea: Gh Man Touches Life of 72-year-old Woman; Buys New Cutlass, Shops Provisions for Her. Photo credit: Nana Tea

Source: Instagram

Recounting the kind deed

''So, after I made a post about the 72-year-old woman that I wanted to buy her new cutlass so she can use it to weed and also frame her picture. My family and friends from here on Facebook took over the thing. I have to halt some people from printing the pictures.

''A lot of people contacted me and did it free of charge for her. From Kumasi ( Obaa Yaa Purity) brought one. Dapper Gamsion, also from Koforidua sent one and Mr anonymous from Achimota also sent one. I was able to buy some items from the cutlass money you guys sent me,'' he said.

Presenting the items

Nana Tea and some of the contributors met the woman on her farm and later went with her to the house for the presentation.

''I met one member from Tell It All Official ( Efia Adoma Alberta) from the GTP shop. Gabby A BornRich (Uber driver) and Abena mingles helped me to convey the items to the woman,'' he said. God bless you all for putting smiles on this old woman face. As we sow into her life, may we reap long life in good health in Jesus mighty name We popped champagne on the farm to celebrate the longevity of every member here..we are all covered,'' he said.

He added:

''I will be sending her 300gh so she can use it to sow her clothe.''

Read the full post below:

Good Samaritan Pays GHs700 for Boy to Start School

In a previous post, Nana Tea shared that a Good Samaritan offered to pay for the child's admission fee to enable him to start schooling after he shared a post in a popular Facebook group about the boy and his mother.

''This lady sells water (standpipe) around my area. I started seeing her just last week, she's newly employed. She came to work with the child. I saw her teaching her child how to write, so I got curious. I asked why d child was not in school? She told me, he hasn't started schooling yet, but she's trying to educate him before he starts ...'' his initial post read.

In a subsequent post, Nana Tea made a heartwarming revelation that the boy had started schooling after a member of a group offered to pay his fees.

Source: Yen.com.gh