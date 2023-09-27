The Ghana Highway Authority is diverting traffic on the Tema Motorway for work on the roundabout project

A statement from the authority said these measures will speed up construction works on the project

Drivers have been cautioned by the authority to adhere to the diversions, which were broadcast online and in print

Traffic will be diverted on the Accra-Tema motorway from Monday, October 2, 2023.

This is to allow for construction work on the second phase of the Tema Motorway roundabout project.

Aerial view of the Tema Motorway (L). Source: Twitter/@highwaysghana

Source: Getty Images

A statement from the Ghana Highway Authority said these measures will speed up construction works.

The construction of the second phase of the Tema Motorway Grade Separation Project is under a $25 million grant facility signed between Ghana and Japan.

The authority thus cautioned motorists and the public to take note of the various diversions. To help with understanding, the authority released an instruction video.

The diversions are captured below:

The Ghana Highway Authority outlined the diversions in a statement. Source: Twitter/@highwaysghana

Source: Twitter

The Ghana Highway Authority urged motorists to adhere to the diversions. Source: Twitter/@highwaysghana

Source: Twitter

Plan to expand motorway to 10 lanes

YEN.com.gh reported that the Roads and Highways minister revealed a plan to expand the highway connecting Accra and Tema to 10 lanes.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta said the 10-lane road will be composed of free-way, access control, three urban highways, and some footbridges for pedestrians.

The motorway is an essential road connecting Accra to the port city of Tema.

Motorway considered a death trap.

YEN.com.gh also reported that an articulated truck crashed into one of the toll booths on the Accra-Tema Motorway, killing an attendant instantly.

Another attendant who happens to be deaf and dumb also sustained serious injuries.

This incident, recorded in December 2022, is one of the many that has led to calling the motorway a death trap.

Ghanaians recently campaigned online for the motorway to be better maintained.

Source: YEN.com.gh