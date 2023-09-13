Activist Stella Nyanzi has complained about the exorbitant fees charged for excess luggage at the Kotoka International Airport

The activist described the situation as dodgy, saying travellers are forced to make the payments

Nyanzi showed the Ghana cedi equivalent of the cash she paid in a photo posted on Facebook

Feminist and political activist Stella Nyanzi had an unpleasant experience at the Kotoka International Airport

In comments on Facebook, Nyanzi, a Ugandan, complained about being made to pay GH¢1,725 for excess luggage.

Source: Facebook

her bag was overweight by just three kilograms but still had to pay the fine.

“The dodgy Ghanaian ring of US dollars guzzlers has a Walter and an Ernest, among others who force travellers with excess luggage to pay exorbitant amounts of money.”

“In total disbelief, I watched myself walking to the Stanbic machine at Kotoka International Airport, withdrawing the said exorbitant amount of cedis, walking back to the KLM window and paying the chubby-cheeked teller,” Nyanzi recounted.

Nyanzi also shared further disappointment when she said her connecting flight after leaving Accra to Amsterdam was cancelled.

“I find myself separated indefinitely from my big bag with food and books brought with love from Uganda,” she complained.

