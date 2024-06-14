The Electricity Company of Ghana is unlikely to release a load-shedding timetable following an announcement of expected power cuts

The Deputy Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Kwadwo Obeng, explained why there would be no schedule

The situation is due to reduced gas supply from the West Africa Gas Pipeline in Nigeria, which is carrying out some maintenance works

The Electricity Company of Ghana has no plans to release a load-shedding timetable despite the announced three weeks of unsteady power supply due to reduced gas supply from Nigeria.

The Deputy Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Kwadwo Obeng, explained that the schedule may not be accurate because of other unforeseen issues that may emerge.

The West African Gas Pipeline Company says a gas supplier is undertaking maintenance work

Source: Getty Images

He noted that there's some certainty on the amount that needed to be shed, but some collaboration is ongoing.

“We’re collaborating with local manufacturers, we’re collaborating with companies that have plants here… there’s more certainty in the amount that needs to be shed, then the utilities can also plan, then we’re definite.

Obeng was speaking at a public forum addressing the power sector challenges on June 14, 2024.

Why are power cuts expected?

According to the energy providers, the West African Gas Pipeline Company says a gas supplier is undertaking maintenance work, hence the reduction in gas supply.

The West African Gas Pipeline Company revealed that maintenance will last three weeks.

GRIDCo and ECG say the maintenance works, which began on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, have led to low power generation capacity, resulting in the power outage that rocked the capital yesterday.

GRIDCo and ECG say the situation means a load management schedule would be implemented to manage the country's available energy over the next three weeks.

ECG board slapped with hefty fine

YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission fined board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana for not providing a load-shedding timetable.

The fine has affected Keli Gadzekpo and ECG Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama.

The commission said there were 4,142 outages carried out within the period covering the fine.

In response, the ECG board said the commission did not have the high court's power to levy fines.

