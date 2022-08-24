HIV is still prevalent in Ghana, according to figures released by the National HIV/AIDS Control Programme

Some 23,495 people have tested positive for the HIV disease from January to June 2022

Health officials said although last year's half-year recorded infection of 25,545 was higher, the trend was alarming

The National STIs and HIV/AIDS Control Programme has revealed that some 23,495 people have tested positive for the HIV disease from January to June 2022.

Health officials say HIV prevalence was high in Ghana.

Programme Manager, Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, said although last year's half-year recorded infection of 25,545 was higher, the trend was alarming.

He told state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper that high figures call for more education to tell Ghanaians that the virus was still real.

"It is around and there must be constant reminders. We have to let people know that they need to stick to the prevention strategies, whether they are children or adults," he said.

He said this year, a total of 948,094 people had taken the HIV test, meaning that 2% of people who took the test from January to June 2022 have tested positive for the virus.

Segments who took the tests include the following:

Men

Pregnant women,

Non-pregnant women,

Homosexuals, and

Female hookers

Reasons For High HIV Prevalence In Ghana

Dr Ayisi Addo said the high prevalence of the virus in Ghana was because it was still circulating among the population through sexual intercourse.

He said the transmission would be high as long as people were engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse and getting married.

He also said ignorance and complacency by the public were viable causes of the high HIV prevalence.

Also, health authorities had stalled public education about the virus and its dangers, Dr Ayisi Addo said. He said the public thinks HIV is no longer a problem.

"Some youth today don't know HIV is there. Some know, but they have assumed that it's gone. People are now more afraid of COVID-19 and the Marburg fever than they are of AIDS," he said.

